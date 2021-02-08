Advertisement

KSP: Pike County man arrested after police pursuit

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday, Pike County Police Department was involved in a pursuit around 1:56 p.m.

A Pikeville City Police Department patrol officer pursued a black Chrysler 300 on Coal Run city limits after the vehicle was reported stolen from Ohio.

Pikeville officers followed the vehicle onto intersection of US 23 and Main Street in Coal Run into going north into Floyd County.

Three Kentucky State Police vehicles were hit during the pursuit, police say the driver of the Chrysler was 21-year-old Daniel Brock of Pikeville, there was a woman in the passenger seat and a baby was also in the vehicle.

Daniel Brock was arrested and police charged him with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance hallucinogen, and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

Brock was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center and was additionally charged by the Pikeville City Police Department.

