Lake Cumberland Health Dept. taking appointments for 4,000 vaccine doses

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Phones were ringing off the hook Monday at the health department in Somerset. Workers were taking calls from people in the Lake Cumberland region wanting vaccines.

Taking appointments for coveted and high in demand COVID-19 vaccines.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department learned they were getting 4,000 additional doses and, starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning, began taking appointments.

“We’ve seen over 300,000 call-ins, to our center in here, for the vaccine,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. “Some may be the same person calling in over and over.”

A call center was very busy today in Somerset, taking calls for 4,000 vaccine appointments. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/wglmAK8azw — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 8, 2021

Many of those calling in are in the critical 70-year-old and up of Phase 1B.

“It seems like we got through our health care workers pretty good, our first responders we have made our way through those people,” Spillman said.

By early Monday afternoon, half the appointments were gone. The call center was made up of 30 health workers set up inside the Pulaski County Health Department.

“We have people scattered through our whole building,” Spillman said. “We have set up barriers, and to keep them apart.”

Health leaders say they already know demand will be greater than their supply of 4,000 doses, but encourage people to keep trying.

Pulaski County received the most vaccine doses of the 4,000 as distribution is based on population, but health leaders say if one county’s doses are used up, callers can try getting one in another county.

