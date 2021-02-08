Lexington sports bar holds Super Bowl watch party for the first time in years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The game plan for celebrating Super Bowl Sunday was changed this year as the CDC recommended people not throw the typical parties at home.

It had one Lexington sports bar breaking their tradition too.

“Over the years we realized that people stay at home and they want to party at home for the Super Bowl,” Chef-Owner Eric Lansdale said.

That’s why, for the last several years, Winchell’s Restaurant and Bar has closed down for Super Bowl Sunday, instead it would hold its annual employee appreciation party.

But, with impacts from COVID-19, the sports bar decided to call an audible.

“So, we said we’re going to try to be open, try to get some business going,” Lansdale said.

Just how much business to expect, Lansdale said he wasn’t sure exactly how the pandemic would affect the number of customers.

He did say the score was up early for curbside.

“We’re doing a ton of takeout over this afternoon and we’ve got pre-orders for wings,” Lansdale said. “So, we’re doing a ton of to-go’s and carry out orders for that.”

Even though it was the Chiefs and the Buccaneers on the field, Lansdale said he hopes it’s his staff who are the real winners this Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’re just hoping for the staff, the servers and bartenders, working today that we get a crowd so that they can walk home with some extra money,” Lansdale said.

