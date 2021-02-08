Advertisement

Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts has expanded its online payment options.

The office says as of last week, people who owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution on eligible cases can make full or partial payments.

Previously the ePay program only allowed payment in full in prepayable cases, which is one that doesn’t require a court appearance.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says paying online reduces in-person trips to judicial centers, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance in making a payment through ePay is available by emailing eCourtSupportkycourts.net.

