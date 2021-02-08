Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after an off-duty officer allegedly slammed his...
Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman
Former President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Lawmakers prepare for impeachment week
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash