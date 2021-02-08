Advertisement

Report: Jemal Singleton leaving UK Football for job with Philadelphia Eagles

Singleton was hired by Kentucky on January 7 to coach the running backs and special teams
Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach
Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s newly hired running backs coach Jemal Singleton is leaving UK to take on a similar role with the Philadelphia Eagles according to a report by FootballScoop.com.

Singleton was hired by Kentucky on January 7 to coach the running backs and special teams. On Monday, the Eagles hired Singleton as their running backs coach and assistant head coach.

Last season Singleton was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff.

