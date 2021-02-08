Advertisement

Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates...
Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates attempted suicide at the jail Sunday evening, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates attempted suicide at the jail Sunday evening, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

All three attempts happened just after 10 p.m. and within about 20 minutes of each other.

Sources told WAVE 3 News that two of the inmates are brothers, one of whom is still in danger and in the hospital. The other brother and a female inmate were released from medical care Sunday night.

The two brothers were in jail for robbery-related charges. The female inmate had been arrested for arson.

All three inmates used sheets in their suicide attempts, WAVE 3 News learned.

Sources said corrections officers freed the inmates from the sheets and gave them CPR.

LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham confirmed the three medical emergencies and said that the facility’s internal Professional Standards Unit will review each of the cases.

LMPD said its PIU investigators, whom investigate cases related to city employees, are on standby.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Wintry weather rolls in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan for Lexington
Kentucky Blood Center shipments reach record high; donations needed ahead of winter weather