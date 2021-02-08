Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates attempted suicide at the jail Sunday evening, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

All three attempts happened just after 10 p.m. and within about 20 minutes of each other.

Sources told WAVE 3 News that two of the inmates are brothers, one of whom is still in danger and in the hospital. The other brother and a female inmate were released from medical care Sunday night.

The two brothers were in jail for robbery-related charges. The female inmate had been arrested for arson.

All three inmates used sheets in their suicide attempts, WAVE 3 News learned.

Sources said corrections officers freed the inmates from the sheets and gave them CPR.

LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham confirmed the three medical emergencies and said that the facility’s internal Professional Standards Unit will review each of the cases.

LMPD said its PIU investigators, whom investigate cases related to city employees, are on standby.

