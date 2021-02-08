UK hosting lecture in conjunction with Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will host a lecture in conjunction with Black History Month.

The lecture will focus on the roles of social justice and social media.

Tuesday night’s special guest will be nationally known journalist Wesley Lowry. Lowry will speak on the power social media has when it comes to communicating a message to the general public. A message traditional media may not tell.

Organizers of the event say social media can organize and mobilize for social justice issues.

“In this view, I think Wesley, our speaker, can really talk to how news coverage can be enhanced through social media,” Professor Erika Engstrom, director of the School of Journalism and Media at UK. “So, it’s in real-time you don’t have to go on TV you don’t have to go on radio, but in real-time, report on things.”

This is only a small part of the many events pertaining to Black History Month on campus. Click here to find a list of activities.

