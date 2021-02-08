Advertisement

UK students split into teams led by coaches to add a little fun to COVID testing

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is requiring all students on campus to be tested for COVID-19 throughout the semester, but now they’re trying to make that process fun.

It’s through a program called Wildcat Strong. Students will be split into four teams, challenging each other to continue to get swabbed. Those teams are being led by UK athletics coaches:

  • Team Elzy, led by UK women’s basketball Coach Kyra Elzy.
  • Team Greene, led by track and field Coach Lonnie Greene.
  • Team Lawson, led by women’s softball Coach Rachel Lawson.
  • Team Mingione, led by men’s baseball coach Nick Mingione.

“Everyone here kind of idolizes coaches and, so, it’s really interesting,” said sophomore Darcy Adreon. “It brings people together and encourages them we’re a team.”

Throughout the semester, students will be alerted when it’s their turn to get tested during their allotted 7-day period. Students who do this on time could win one of five $100 Visa gift cards or one of the $10 dollar Visa gift cards given out daily.

Lance Poston, assistant VP of student success, says the university started the program for two reasons. One, he says students will be tested more than they were during the fall semester. Two, for some friendly competition.

“We do want to make what isn’t fun for anyone, getting that test, but is so important for everyone, to make that more fun and engaging,” Poston said.

Students can be tested for free at one of the three student testing sites.

