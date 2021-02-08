VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on getting your second dose; vaccine storage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With more Kentuckians start to receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, we’re getting more questions about that process.

I’ve heard rumors that the second shot will make you sick. Is that true? If that is true, how long does it make you sick on average?

Health experts tell us they are seeing more people respond to the second dose. And a day and half is probably the maximum you’ll feel the effect.

The chief nursing officer at Saint Joseph Hospital said that response is what you’re looking for.

“You should be happy when you have those affects because you know your body is fighting off and building memory cells. And that makes it safer for them and for everyone that they are working with,” Melissa Bennett said.

Since the vaccine is given in so many different places, how can you be assured that it has been properly stored? What happens to it if it is not?

That vaccine has a chain of custody as it’s being transported. And then once it’s distributed if you should get a shot a vaccine that has it been kept as cold as it needs to be it could be ineffective but there’s gonna be no harm from getting that dose.

Mimi had a question about appointments. She said she made one at the horse park for both her husband and herself. Neither of them have received a confirmation email so do they need to show up at your appointment time anyway?

The governor’s office told us anyone who received a confirmation screen at the end of the signup process should get a confirmation email about 24 hours before their appointment. They say bring your ID and wait in your car until five minutes before your appointment.

Dee asked, “How long can you go before you receive your 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccination? I am not signed up to receive my 2nd dose until 34 days after my 1st dose.”

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health says you should be OK.

“The CDC recently allowed as much as a 60 day time frame. We don’t want people to be fully discouraged if they are unable to get the second dose on time,” Dr. James Borders said.

The important thing is to get that second shot, so you’ll get maximum effectiveness.

