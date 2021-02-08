WEDCO holding clinics to vaccinate 2,000 people

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big week for the WEDCO health district, 2,000 appointments are available for people 70 and up to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department posted the announcement on Facebook:

VACCINE UPDATE: 2/7/21 Please share!! **LONG POST so please read thoroughly to help us avoid confusion and... Posted by WEDCO District Health Department & Home Health Agency on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller encourages people to sign up online. She says that’s the quickest and most efficient way to schedule an appointment. The health department is asking members of the community to help those who may not have access to a computer or the internet.

They want to reserve the phone line for people who have no one to assist them.

“For the older people, it’s hard because we don’t know how to use that online,” said Nancy Nickerson, who plans to get the vaccine. “That’s why I called because I don’t know how to use the online.”

Wedco Health District has 2,000 covid 19 vaccine appointments for people 70+ this week. Staffers encourage you to sign up online...by now you may be out of luck...appointments were filling up fast. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/ZJY6Bdm7jI — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 8, 2021

There will be three vaccine clinics this week, one at Cynthiana Christian Church in Harrison County, One at the Nicholas County Health Department, and one at the Scott County Library.

Appointments are required.

Miller says it’s important to sign up soon because appointments are filling up fast.

“We’re getting about 1,000 hits per minute on our website,” Dr. Miller said. “People are frustrated because that slows the system down. That’s nothing we can control on our end. Once it slows, we’ll be able to continue to register.”

They ask that you arrive five minutes before your scheduled appointment. They don’t want you to arrive too early. They’re trying to limit the number of people at the vaccine clinics at one time.

After this week, the WEDCO health department hopes to get at least 100 vaccines a week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.