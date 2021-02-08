Advertisement

Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

‘My hair, it don’t move’
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from the body and skin.(Source: Gorilla Glue)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tessica Brown wanted a little extra hold after she ran out of her regular hairspray.

Instead of using her usual Got2b, she subbed Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive.

The results? Well, they weren’t exactly what the Louisiana woman was looking for.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” Brown said on Instagram last week. “My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move.”

She said she washed her hair 15 times and it didn’t help.

The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from the body and skin.

“While still wet, Gorilla Spray Adhesive can be removed by wiping adhesive with a dry cloth, and then washing the area with soap and water,” the FAQs section says. “Once cured, rinse well with water.”

Brown sought medical attention over the weekend.

Another Instagram post shows her receiving treatment at St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

On Monday, Gorilla Glue responded to Brown’s predicament on Twitter.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the tweet said.

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

The post reminds customers that “this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate
Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates...
Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

Latest News

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, coach of 4 NFL teams, dies at 77
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds