191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 191 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 8.

Two new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 30,569. The city’s death toll is 211.

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point where officials are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation with the virus.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone but has slowly gone down to 39.9 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

School officials are also now more seriously considering bringing select students back into the classrooms and more vaccination clinics continue to come online focusing on people in Phase 1B of the rollout plan.

The new regional vaccination clinic at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington opened last week.

Still, it’s not time to celebrate.

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Officials are still saying everyone needs to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings, especially Super Bowl parties over the weekend.

The last major spike we saw was from holiday gatherings around Christmas and New Years’ and officials want to avoid a situation like that happening again.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

330 cases, Jan. 6

323 cases, Jan. 7

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 378,793 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 4,091 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

