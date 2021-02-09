Advertisement

Alabama lawmaker files bill requiring national anthem to be played at schools

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, state lawmakers will debate over a bill that would require Alabama public schools to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

Senator Gerald Allen said requiring schools in the state to play the national anthem is about American history and patriotism. He added that so many students who aren’t involved in sports or after school activities don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

If passed, this bill would regulate that school boards across the state mandate how the national anthem be played in school once a week, whether that be through song or instrument.

Although the bill doesn’t state any students, or school staff would be disciplined for peacefully protesting it, some community members are still uneasy about the whole idea.

“Parents who object to it are going to appear unpatriotic, explain to me the benefits again in light of all the controversy surrounding the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’” said Jerry Carter, former NAACP Tuscaloosa Co. Chapter President.

“The national anthem as we know it is very fitting and represents America very well because we are all Americans,” said Alabama Senator Gerald Allen.

Senator Allen said he believes they have the votes supporting the bill, to pass it. This Wednesday, it will go to committee for a second reading.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

Latest News

Meanwhile, the former president's impeachment attorneys are arguing his words at the rally...
Many suspects in Capitol riot blaming Trump for violence
The experts say the virus most likely jumped to humans through an intermediary species. Other...
WHO team says lab leak 'unlikely' as origin for COVID-19
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard dropped water, food and a radio to the trio, who said they had...
Trio stranded on island in Bahamas lives on coconuts for 33 days
After the trio’s boat capsized in rough waters, they swam to the island, where they had been...
'I don't know how they did it': Coast Guard rescues trio stranded on island for 33 days
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase in COVID relief bill