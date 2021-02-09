Beshear tours high-tech AppHarvest greenhouse in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear toured the AppHarvest facility in Morehead Monday morning.

At AppHarvest in Morehead this morning as @GovAndyBeshear tours the facilities.



The company’s goal is to reach 20 schools here in Kentucky, providing them with healthy food. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WNvZbTGjAD — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) February 9, 2021

It’s a greenhouse growing sustainable organic tomatoes and other produce, using what Gov. Beshear calls the most advanced technology available.

AppHarvest hopes to not only bring food to 20 high schools in Eastern Kentucky but to be a model for the entire country.

The facility uses recycled rainwater and “hybrid lighting” which combines sunlight, LEDs and high-pressure sodium growing lights.

Governor Beshear says AppHarvest is the center of the universe when it comes to agri-tech.

“This is a technological marvel that is feeding America and creating the jobs of the future right here in eastern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said.

The greenhouse is currently the largest in the U.S., spanning 60 acres.

AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb says he hopes to build 12 facilities like the one in Morehead by 2025. The company is currently building a similar facility to grow leafy greens near Berea College.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.