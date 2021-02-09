Advertisement

Beshear tours high-tech AppHarvest greenhouse in Morehead

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear toured the AppHarvest facility in Morehead Monday morning.

It’s a greenhouse growing sustainable organic tomatoes and other produce, using what Gov. Beshear calls the most advanced technology available.

AppHarvest hopes to not only bring food to 20 high schools in Eastern Kentucky but to be a model for the entire country.

The facility uses recycled rainwater and “hybrid lighting” which combines sunlight, LEDs and high-pressure sodium growing lights.

Governor Beshear says AppHarvest is the center of the universe when it comes to agri-tech.

“This is a technological marvel that is feeding America and creating the jobs of the future right here in eastern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said.

The greenhouse is currently the largest in the U.S., spanning 60 acres.

AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb says he hopes to build 12 facilities like the one in Morehead by 2025. The company is currently building a similar facility to grow leafy greens near Berea College.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

Latest News

Mercer County Head Boys Soccer Coach Garrett Stark was killed in a crash.
Mercer County boys head soccer coach killed in crash
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
Laurel County first responders are preparing for the threat of snow and ice, and they are...
Laurel County Emergency Management crews preparing for winter weather threat