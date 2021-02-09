Kentucky Blood Center shipments reach record high; donations needed ahead of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center shipped more blood to its hospital partners in Kentucky than ever before in January, and is encouraging donors to donate Tuesday, Feb. 9th as concern grows related to the upcoming icy weather system.

Nearly 8,000 units of blood were sent to the more than 70 hospitals Kentucky Blood Center supplies in January. That’s the most on record in Center’s 52-year history.

With demand up and the potential for weather to impact collections later this week, Tuesday collections will be increasingly important.

Officials are encouraging anyone who can to come out Tuesday and donate before the winter weather really arrives.

Donor centers are open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to promote social distancing, but walk-ins are permitted as space allows.

Kentucky Blood Center will put any necessary weather closures through its website.

