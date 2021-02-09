Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Bourbon County.

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.

Happening now—Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car this morning. This is in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road. We’re told someone called the Paris Fire Department after seeing a fire in this barn. They then found a body in a car on fire. pic.twitter.com/epGYGPkCjO — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 9, 2021

The farm is near Bryan Station Road, close to the Fayette County line.

State police tell us someone saw a fire coming from a barn on the farm around 5 Tuesday morning. The Paris Fire Department put out the fire, that’s when they found a body in the burned car.

The coroner says they haven’t been able to identify the body yet, but they don’t believe the body has any relation to the farm itself. The coroner says the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We’re told KSP is leading the investigation and Lexington Police officers were also at the scene. They say the vehicle was stolen from Lexington.

“I spoke to the neighbors across the street. She didn’t know anything. But her dogs were barking at the fire around 5:30 this morning,” Trooper Cory Elliot said. “We canvassed the area but no one seems to know anything regarding it.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

