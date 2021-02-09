Advertisement

Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Bourbon County.

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.

The farm is near Bryan Station Road, close to the Fayette County line.

State police tell us someone saw a fire coming from a barn on the farm around 5 Tuesday morning. The Paris Fire Department put out the fire, that’s when they found a body in the burned car.

The coroner says they haven’t been able to identify the body yet, but they don’t believe the body has any relation to the farm itself. The coroner says the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We’re told KSP is leading the investigation and Lexington Police officers were also at the scene. They say the vehicle was stolen from Lexington.

“I spoke to the neighbors across the street. She didn’t know anything. But her dogs were barking at the fire around 5:30 this morning,” Trooper Cory Elliot said. “We canvassed the area but no one seems to know anything regarding it.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

