Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

An Ice Storm Warning is out for areas along and south of Interstate 64 Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for areas to the north of this.

Significant amounts of freezing rain are likely to show up across much of the region, especially late Wednesday through Thursday. Ice accumulations may be between .25″ and .75″ for the southern half of the state. Locally higher amounts are possible. This would be enough to cause issues with trees and power.

Farther north, some sleet and light snow will be noted along and north of Interstate 64.

If you’re in the Ice Storm Warning, you should make plans on what to do if you lose electricity from this system.

Another winter storm may impact the region this weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

Latest News

Wintry weather rolls in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight