Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

An Ice Storm Warning is out for areas along and south of Interstate 64 Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for areas to the north of this.

Significant amounts of freezing rain are likely to show up across much of the region, especially late Wednesday through Thursday. Ice accumulations may be between .25″ and .75″ for the southern half of the state. Locally higher amounts are possible. This would be enough to cause issues with trees and power.

Farther north, some sleet and light snow will be noted along and north of Interstate 64.

If you’re in the Ice Storm Warning, you should make plans on what to do if you lose electricity from this system.

Another winter storm may impact the region this weekend and early next week.

