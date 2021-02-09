Advertisement

Colonels bounce back with 78-74 road win at SIUE

Curt Lewis finished with 10 points and seven boards in the victory
Curt Lewis finished with 10 points and seven boards in the victory
Curt Lewis finished with 10 points and seven boards in the victory(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Eastern Kentucky University, men’s basketball team bounced back with a big 78-74 road win at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday afternoon at the Vadalabene Center. It was EKU’s (15-4, 9-3 OVC) first win over the Cougars in Edwardsville since January of 2011. The Colonels led by 12, 66-54, following a thunderous dunk down the lane by redshirt freshman Curt Lewis with 8:38 remaining. However, SIUE responded with a 14-2 run and tied the game, 68-68, on a jumper by Courtney Carter with 4:41 on the clock. The Cougars never took the lead, though. Junior Cooper Robb converted a layup on the EKU’s ensuing possession, and freshman Wendell Green Jr. followed that up with a three-pointer to stretch Eastern’s lead back out to five, 73-68. SIUE got back to within two, 76-74, on a bucket in the paint by Sidney Wilson with six seconds remaining; however, Green Jr. calmly buried two free throws on the other end to ice the game for the Colonels. All five EKU starters scored in double figures in the victory. Green Jr. led the way with 18 points, while junior Tre King finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Lewis, Robb, and sophomore Michael Moreno all scored 10 points on the day. SIUE’s Mike Adewunmi led all players with 23 points. EKU forced SIUE into 17 turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 38-32. Thirteen of those boards were of the offensive variety, and the Colonels turned those into 17 second-chance points. EKU continues its road swing by traveling to Nashville to face Belmont on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. That game will air live on ESPNU.

Most Read

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate
Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates...
Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

Latest News

After 16% of scheduled games were canceled in week one, that percentage has increased from 24...
WATCH | COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Kentucky high school basketball schedules
Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach
Report: Jemal Singleton leaving UK Football for job with Philadelphia Eagles
Michigan State wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan runs up field during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky football adds wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan
In Fayette County, Bryan Station has been hit the hardest by COVID-19. The Defenders have had...
COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Kentucky high school basketball schedules