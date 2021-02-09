Colonels bounce back with 78-74 road win at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Eastern Kentucky University, men’s basketball team bounced back with a big 78-74 road win at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday afternoon at the Vadalabene Center. It was EKU’s (15-4, 9-3 OVC) first win over the Cougars in Edwardsville since January of 2011. The Colonels led by 12, 66-54, following a thunderous dunk down the lane by redshirt freshman Curt Lewis with 8:38 remaining. However, SIUE responded with a 14-2 run and tied the game, 68-68, on a jumper by Courtney Carter with 4:41 on the clock. The Cougars never took the lead, though. Junior Cooper Robb converted a layup on the EKU’s ensuing possession, and freshman Wendell Green Jr. followed that up with a three-pointer to stretch Eastern’s lead back out to five, 73-68. SIUE got back to within two, 76-74, on a bucket in the paint by Sidney Wilson with six seconds remaining; however, Green Jr. calmly buried two free throws on the other end to ice the game for the Colonels. All five EKU starters scored in double figures in the victory. Green Jr. led the way with 18 points, while junior Tre King finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Lewis, Robb, and sophomore Michael Moreno all scored 10 points on the day. SIUE’s Mike Adewunmi led all players with 23 points. EKU forced SIUE into 17 turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 38-32. Thirteen of those boards were of the offensive variety, and the Colonels turned those into 17 second-chance points. EKU continues its road swing by traveling to Nashville to face Belmont on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. That game will air live on ESPNU.