Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan for Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated the Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan until the morning of Friday, February 12. The plan may be extended at that time.

Please dial 859-533-9199 if you know or see someone that appears to need emergency shelter.

The Hope Center Warming shelter for men 18 years and older is open. All those that can go to this shelter will be required to do so. Those that are eligible for this shelter, will not be provided a motel room.

The Salvation Army for Women and Women with Children is open. All those that can go to this shelter will be required to do so. Those that are eligible for this shelter, will not be provided a motel room.

