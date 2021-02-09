COVID-19 vaccine clinics prepare to operate throughout the threat of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been working non-stop to get as many Kentuckians vaccinated as quickly as possible. But, this week, supply isn’t the only thing threatening to slow them down.

“We know we’ve got some really cold weather coming and some potentially inclement weather in terms of snow and ice,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

UK Healthcare at Kroger Field is just one of several vaccine clinics preparing to operate throughout the threat of winter weather, along with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, WEDCO Health District, and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

“We have generators, so we think we’ll be ready there,” Blanton said. “We’re adding several additional heaters in the concourse area between the check-in lobby and the room where you’re immunized, and that mirrors some of the heaters there along that tent line in the parking lot and registration area.”

Blanton said UK Healthcare would be contacting people 24 hours before their scheduled appointment time with warnings to dress warmly and to stay in their cars until about 10 minutes before their appointment time.

While the clinics don’t plan on canceling any appointments at this point, they have plans in place to contact people if they need to, utilizing email, text, and phone calls to get the message out and to make sure no doses are wasted.

“Well, we hope that everyone is able to make it into these appointments,” Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department said. “If not, of course, we have a week to use those as the governor stated, you have a week to get those vaccines rolled out, so we make have to look at some rescheduling. We’ll just work through that as we have to.”

Again, each clinic has said they fully expect to be open and operating throughout the winter weather.

But, if you need to cancel an appointment, contact the facility where you scheduled your appointment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.