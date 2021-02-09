Advertisement

FCPS students grades K-2 can to return to in-person learning Feb. 16

Fayette County Schools employees received an email with instructions to receive the COVID-19...
Fayette County Schools employees received an email with instructions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has announced that some students will be able to return to school buildings next week.

The district confirmed that students grades kindergarten through second grade will be able to go to school in-person starting Feb. 16.

Those students will also be in their classrooms the week of Feb. 22-26.

The decision comes as the new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County continue to decline.

All other grade levels will continue with NTI: 2DL until their return date is determined. They’ll make an announcement about the week of March 1-5 next Tuesday.

