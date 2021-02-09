Advertisement

Finding your encore career

Pedestrians pass an office location for the New York State Department of Labor Thursday, June...
Pedestrians pass an office location for the New York State Department of Labor Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we think of retirement, we think of being done with work forever. But oftentimes we hear of people finding an encore career. Independent financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on air to discuss finding your possible encore career. An encore career is a job that begins later in your life.

“It gives you the chance to do something you really love,” Smith says. “Maybe you weren’t completely fulfilled by your original career and worked with the sole purpose of making money. Now you have the time and financial freedom to do something you are passionate about. You can turn a hobby or a passion into a job.”

Encore careers are not always about the money they bring in. People choose to go back to work because it brings them joy. Encore careers allow people that thrive on being busy to make the most of their time. Some may even begin an encore career earlier than retirement age after working in a career they don’t love for some time.

“It gives people the opportunity to do something that is really for your happiness. And the money may only be a bonus. You could even find a tax benefit and can offset some of the costs of starting up a business with some gains you have elsewhere.”

Whether it is consulting, painting, or something completely different, an encore career may be right for you. Consider your hobbies and what brings you joy when deciding if an encore career is right for you. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate
Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates...
Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Wintry weather rolls in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan for Lexington
Kentucky Blood Center shipments reach record high; donations needed ahead of winter weather