Finding your encore career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we think of retirement, we think of being done with work forever. But oftentimes we hear of people finding an encore career. Independent financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on air to discuss finding your possible encore career. An encore career is a job that begins later in your life.

“It gives you the chance to do something you really love,” Smith says. “Maybe you weren’t completely fulfilled by your original career and worked with the sole purpose of making money. Now you have the time and financial freedom to do something you are passionate about. You can turn a hobby or a passion into a job.”

Encore careers are not always about the money they bring in. People choose to go back to work because it brings them joy. Encore careers allow people that thrive on being busy to make the most of their time. Some may even begin an encore career earlier than retirement age after working in a career they don’t love for some time.

“It gives people the opportunity to do something that is really for your happiness. And the money may only be a bonus. You could even find a tax benefit and can offset some of the costs of starting up a business with some gains you have elsewhere.”

Whether it is consulting, painting, or something completely different, an encore career may be right for you. Consider your hobbies and what brings you joy when deciding if an encore career is right for you. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

