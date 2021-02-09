LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice

This setup is very concerning for a lot of folks across Kentucky.

You will never read or hear me say this very often, but I hope we are wrong about this setup! Let’s dig in on what to expect for today and then we will tackle the other issues.

There is an initial batch of rain, mix, and snow that will cruise through the region today. Much like the bigger round, this one will have all of the nasty weather features. The biggest difference will be the totals. This event will be much lighter around central Kentucky. Northern parts of the commonwealth will have all kinds of issues.

Our big-ticket item will blow in here Wednesday night and Thursday. It brings rain, freezing rain, and snow. Unlike the first round, this one will have all kinds of moisture. It is loaded with potential. Let’s look at this a little closer.

- Wintry weather arrives Wednesday

Timing is still the great debate

The most likely case is late Wednesday into Thursday

Freezing rain/glazing of ice is the biggest concern

Ice accumulations could be as much as a half-inch or more

This is the type of situation that causes power outages

Travel in this kind of ice would be extremely dangerous

If cold air can push in a little deeper, we will throw some accumulation on the ground

There is enough moisture to put some real snow down

I would much rather this be the winning precip type

This isn’t the end of our concerns. There are more chances of snow and wintry weather on the way for us. You will see several more chances come up over the next week. We’ll talk more about it later.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.