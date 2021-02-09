Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much of the state is bracing for some concerning weather in the coming days, and Kentucky Power is urging customers to make preparations for the storm.

Significant amounts of freezing rain are likely to show up throughout the region, which could cause heavy damage to electrical facilities, causing power outages and unsafe travel conditions.

Kentucky Power says in addition to their crews and business partners, nearly 220 additional personnel will arrive in the area Tuesday evening and Wednesday to respond if outages occur.

While their crews prepare, they’re urging customers to do the same with these tips:

Charge your cell phone and other devices

Have on hand flashlights and fresh batteries

Have extra water for drinking and cooking

Portable heater (oil or gas)*

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Manufacturers’ instructions for power-operated equipment such as the garage door, generator

Important medicines you need to take. Better to locate them while the power is still on.

* Caution: Some portable heaters can cause fires or other safety hazards when not used as specified by the manufacturer. Be sure to review the safety specifications of your specific model before using it during an outage.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account at https://kentuckypower.com/outages/. They say the outage map is updated every 15 minutes.

“Stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch,” Kentucky Power says.

Kentucky Power storm restoration process (Kentucky Power)

