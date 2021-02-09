Advertisement

Missing 83-year-old Kentucky man found safe 200 miles from home in East Tennessee

Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his...
Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his safe return home.(LCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a missing 83-year-old man who had traveled more than 200 miles from Kentucky.

An off-duty Loudon County deputy was traveling home when he noticed a vehicle that was driving recklessly on I-75.

The deputy said he feared the driver was intoxicated so he initiated a traffic stop. As the deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, an LCSO E-911 dispatcher ran the vehicle’s tags and discovered it was associated with a missing elderly man out of Kentucky.

During the traffic stop, the deputy confirmed the driver was the 83-year-old Jon Steven Mirilovich who had been reported missing from Versailles by his family on Monday after going to a local store. Mirilovich is a former Offensive Coordinator for the University of Kentucky and NC State.

Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his safe return home.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

Latest News

Mercer County Head Boys Soccer Coach Garrett Stark was killed in a crash.
Mercer County boys head soccer coach killed in crash
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
Laurel County first responders are preparing for the threat of snow and ice, and they are...
Laurel County Emergency Management crews preparing for winter weather threat