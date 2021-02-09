Missing 83-year-old Kentucky man found safe 200 miles from home in East Tennessee

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office helped locate a missing 83-year-old man who had traveled more than 200 miles from Kentucky.

An off-duty Loudon County deputy was traveling home when he noticed a vehicle that was driving recklessly on I-75.

The deputy said he feared the driver was intoxicated so he initiated a traffic stop. As the deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle, an LCSO E-911 dispatcher ran the vehicle’s tags and discovered it was associated with a missing elderly man out of Kentucky.

During the traffic stop, the deputy confirmed the driver was the 83-year-old Jon Steven Mirilovich who had been reported missing from Versailles by his family on Monday after going to a local store. Mirilovich is a former Offensive Coordinator for the University of Kentucky and NC State.

Mirilovich was transported to safety and officials made arrangements with his family for his safe return home.

