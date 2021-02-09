Advertisement

Southern Ky. doctors pay it forward by giving bonus to front line hospital workers

By Amber Philpott
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s probably an understatement that all across Kentucky, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond in the fight against COVID-19.

The days have been long treating patients and there has been plenty of sacrifice.

“Early on we had lots of staff that were affected by COVID... we never really let patient care become compromised, our employees all pitched in and worked extra shifts,” said Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin.

Powers knows just how hard and time consuming the last year has been on his staff.

“We’ve had people work four or five 12-hour shifts, cancel vacations, cancel family events and really have the patients first,” said Powers.

This week, hospital employees who have been on those front lines will receive a little extra something. The Whitley Co. Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association recently presented a $12,000 check to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.

The money is a little added bonus to those who often times put themselves in harm’s way to take care of others.

“Just being able to give back a little something to those employees is a really nice gesture and really makes me proud of the physicians I get to work with and really was an inspiration for all of our nurses and other staff,” said Powers.

Powers says they are working on getting those checks out to employees this week. The money will be distributed to those on his risk units for their special efforts.

While a little extra pay is always nice, Powers says it’s the recognition in this case that is priceless.

