Two Madison Co. teachers whose father died of COVID-19 thankful for opportunity to get vaccine

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Madison County teachers and sisters received the COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago. Now they want to tell the community why they got it, and why they hope others do, too.

“What’s scary is what this virus can do to you. We saw it. We lived it,” Madison County educator Kristy Little said.

The last year has been full of questions.

“The unknown is scary, but I would rather have this vaccine that’s been backed up by science than take my life into my own hands,” Madison County educator Becky Miller said.

Madison County educators and sisters Kristy Little and Becky Miller both received their vaccines last week.

“We want to see our students. See them all in person and see their smiling faces and have them see our smiling faces,” Miller said.

On top of a speedier return to in-person learning, for the sisters, getting the vaccine was personal.

“It was an emotional day because I just kept thinking, I wish daddy could have made it just a little bit longer to get this opportunity I have now,” Miller said.

Miller and Little lost their father to COVID-19 three weeks ago. He died alone in a hospital room, his family unable to say their goodbyes.

“That’s excruciating. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we’ve been through,” Miller said.

Two women, one family, suffering an unimaginable loss, and now they’re hoping their story will inspire others to get the vaccine when they can.

“We wanted to do our part in getting the vaccine, so no one else has to go through what we have been through as a family,” Miller said.

You can click here to go to the state’s website with information on regional vaccination locations for phases 1a and 1b.

