VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on southern Ky. vaccine sites, allergies, need for second dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Will there be a vaccine clinic set up near Corbin anytime soon so people don’t have to travel so far to get the vaccine?

While the state hasn’t announced a regional vaccination site, Baptist Health Corbin and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital are currently offering vaccinations.

As with all places, vaccine quantities are limited.

You can register with Baptist Health Corbin online.

To request an appointment at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, you should call their vaccine hotline at 1 (844) 675-3390. New appointments are made available beginning at 10 a.m. Mondays.

On Thursday, the state is expected announce the locations of additional regional vaccination sites.

Can I take the COVID-19 shot even though I cannot take the flu shot?

For the best advice, you should consult for your health care provider who can give the best guidance taking into consideration your personal health care needs and level of comfort.

That’s the same advice we found from the Centers for Disease Control.

My dad is 67, a diabetic, and has other underlying health issues. He still hasn’t received any information on getting his vaccine. We signed him up at the Kroger Field. Do you know when he will be able to get it?

On January 28, Gov. Andy Beshear asked that vaccination priority across the state be given to people ages 70 or older.

Those in the phase 1C, like your father, may still be vaccinated if appointments are available to ensure the state meets its goal of administering 90 percent of all vaccine within seven days of receiving it.

UK Healthcare asks that those who signed up to be patient. While they plan to vaccinate thousands of people each day, it will take several months to vaccinate everyone who signed up. When someone’s name moved to the top of their list, they will receive an access code via email to schedule an appointment.

You can also check on appointment availability at the state’s regional vaccination sites at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville, or one of other places offering vaccinations.

How is the second dose different from first dose?

It’s not.

The first shot allows your body to start building protection against the virus. The second shot gives your immune system a boost, increase the vaccine’s effectiveness.

You can explore this section of the Centers for Disease Control’s website to learn more about the vaccines.

