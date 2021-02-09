Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Due to severe weather in the coming days, the governor says the state will be closing the Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington Kroger vaccine sites on Thursday.

“The commonwealth is facing a significant ice and snow event starting tomorrow that will last until Thursday night. The storm is going to effect the entire state. The National Weather Service has a high confidence level of ice and snow accumulation during this period,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can expect some scattered power outages throughout the impacted areas. The winter storm will not have the far-reaching effects of the 2009 ice storm – thank goodness – but this is a dangerous weather system and we urge you to make a safety plan with family and check on your neighbors and friends. We need to be prepared.”

Beshear says Kroger will be reaching out to people impacted to reschedule appointments. He’s asked to get as many of them in as possible by Saturday.

“If you have waited a long time to get this appointment, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”

Governor Beshear reported 2,339 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 381,121 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.66 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 409 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,126.

As of Tuesday, 1,204 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 282 are in the ICU, and 148 are on ventilators. At least 45,148 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

White House says Kentucky will be getting a 6% increase in new doses of the vaccine from the federal government.



Beshear says this is a 28% increase over the last three weeks or so.



Beshear says this is a 28% increase over the last three weeks or so.

