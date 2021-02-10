Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport sees 59.1% drop in passengers in 2020

(WKYT)
By Robert Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the global pandemic grounded many travelers, here’s a stark reminder of the impact on the travel industry.

The number of passengers traveling through Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport was down 59.1 percent in 2020, according to new statistics.

A total of 599,098 passengers either departed or arrived at the airport in 2020.  In 2019, that number was more than 1.4 million.

The year started off with 107,360 passengers during the month of January, according to airport statistics. By March as the pandemic and travel restrictions set it, traffic was cut in half.

While airlines believe travelers are slowly starting to book air travel again, it could be years before it’s back to pre-pandemic levels.

