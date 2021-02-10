Advertisement

Body found inside burning home in Lincoln County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway following a house fire in Lincoln County.

The fire was at a home on U.S. 27 in Eubank on Tuesday night.

The Lincoln County coroner said the body was burned beyond recognition.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

A Kentucky State Police arson investigator was called out to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

