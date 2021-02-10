Body found inside burning home in Lincoln County
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway following a house fire in Lincoln County.
The fire was at a home on U.S. 27 in Eubank on Tuesday night.
The Lincoln County coroner said the body was burned beyond recognition.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
A Kentucky State Police arson investigator was called out to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
