Cats rescued from hoarding situation in Mingo County

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DELBARTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges tonight after deputies removed dozens of neglected cats from her home in Delbarton.

Cats were found trapped in cages and living without water or food.

Desiree Flanery with Pitiful Paws Rescue had a hands-on part in this experience. Before you read any further, some of the details are quite graphic.

While trying to save as many as possible, poor conditions led to some cats not surviving.

“I had kind of stepped backward and heard something crunch, and it was the back end of a cat. It was just the back hips, pelvis and tail. That’s it. No fur left, anything like that,” Flanery said.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has been responsible for handling this case. According to the criminal complaint, sheriff’s deputies found 59 cats that were starved and eating one another.

The following day, officials say deputies came back to the residence and about 30 cats were rescued.

Flanery says the poor conditions these cats were living in leads her to believe this has been happening for months.

“We wore respirators in the house and some of the team that went in the first day and the second day… they’re actually very sick today. They’re coughing up stuff, their eyes are burning from the ammonia … my eyes were burning the second day,” Flanery said.

Still, they’re doing everything possible to give these cats a better life.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Glenna Faye Adair was arrested and charged with mistreating animals in a cruel manner and animal cruelty. Officials also say the animals were being deprived of necessary sustenance, such as lack of food and water.

Flanery says a majority of the cats have been taken to animal shelters.

