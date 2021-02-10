Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A major winter storm is moving into the region right and will continue through Thursday. Significant amounts of freezing rain will be likely for many and this could cause tree damage and power outages. An Ice Storm Warning is out for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

In addition to the freezing rain, snow and sleet will also show up across the northern half of the region. Several inches may fall, especially north of the Interstate 64 corridor.

Travel conditions will do downhill very quickly, so stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary. You should also have a full plan in case you lose power.

Another light snow and mix maker is likely by Saturday, with two more winter storms possible next week. The first arrives Monday with the next by the end of the week.

