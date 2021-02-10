Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A major winter storm is moving into the region right and will continue through Thursday. Significant amounts of freezing rain will be likely for many and this could cause tree damage and power outages. An Ice Storm Warning is out for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

In addition to the freezing rain, snow and sleet will also show up across the northern half of the region. Several inches may fall, especially north of the Interstate 64 corridor.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Travel conditions will do downhill very quickly, so stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary. You should also have a full plan in case you lose power.

Another light snow and mix maker is likely by Saturday, with two more winter storms possible next week. The first arrives Monday with the next by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

Latest News

Significant ice possible.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Wintry weather rolls in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast