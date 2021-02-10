Advertisement

First round of icy weather already causing traffic issues in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday morning.

Lexington Police say that, as of around noon, they’ve worked at least 18 accidents, eight of them with injuries involved.

Even just walking around on sidewalks and the shoulder of the road, you can feel just how slick this pavement is. The ice is really starting to form and it’s leading to a number of crashes around Lexington.

Police say that the roads started icing up around 7:30.

The I64/I75 Northern and Southern splits seem to be two of the areas that are most concerning.

There are also other spots like Old Frankfort Pike and the 300 block of Newtown Pike that are just as extremely icy. In fact, Lexington Police say they were getting calls from 7 or 8 drivers that they couldn’t get up the hill on Newtown Pike because the ice was so slick.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is there are some dangerous road conditions out there. We expect the ice to continue throughout the day and that could mean the situation only gets worse.

Take your time, be careful, and be patient if you have to go out today.

