Gov. Beshear reports 1,914 new COVID-19 cases; 49 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,914 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 383,032 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.50 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 313 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 49 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,175.

Gov. Beshear, state officials give update on impending winter storm

As of Wednesday, 1,191 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 336 are in the ICU, and 169 are on ventilators. At least 45,297 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

