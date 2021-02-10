Gov. Beshear, state officials give update on impending winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the expected weather conditions in the commonwealth:

The governor was joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

His briefing included information on the upcoming event from the National Weather Service, as well as how the state’s response.

“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration. So earlier today, KYEM activated its State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 7 a.m. EST at Level 4 operations,” said Gov. Beshear. “We urge all Kentuckians to stay tuned to their local media for information on weather, visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources and goky.ky.gov to check road conditions.

Ahead of the statewide snow event, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews have been monitoring the weather conditions, preparing equipment, restocking supplies and treating roads.

JUST IN | @GovAndyBeshear is closing all state offices at 2:30 this afternoon.



He is encouraging other businesses to allow employees to leave early today/come in late tomorrow or work remotely. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) February 10, 2021

Currently, crews are out across most of the state treating routes with salt mixed with calcium chloride and paying particular attention to areas prone to freezing, like bridges and overpasses. But Secretary Gray reminded Kentuckian’s road treatments may not be sufficient.

“When you’re dealing with extremely low temperatures, more salt is not the answer. It’s not as effective,” Secretary Gray said. “That’s why we really need Kentuckians to be good neighbors and avoid driving if you don’t have to. It’s better to be stranded at home instead of on a roadway. If you have to be out, be sure to reduce your speed, give crews space, have an emergency kit in your vehicle and don’t drive on shoulders.”

Governor Beshear said vaccination appointments for Thursday, Feb. 11, at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for the following Thursday, Feb. 18, for the same time to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and those being vaccinated.

“Like I said yesterday, for all of you who have waited a really long time to get this appointment and now have to wait an extra week, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice. It’s just not safe,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”

The Kroger Health sites are the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington and the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.

“Other vaccination sites across the state may reschedule appointments if needed. If you have an appointment scheduled for this afternoon, Thursday, or even Friday, keep a close eye on your email and voicemail box so you get any important notifications from your provider,” said Gov. Beshear.

Icing is projected with this storm, which could cause downed power lines and power outages.

If possible, prepare for the need to use an alternate source of heat. Be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows.

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/guidelines.htm for more information.

