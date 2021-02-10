Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like a very problematic system. This has the potential to cause significant issues across Kentucky.

The exposure time to the freezing rain and ice will be the most significant weather issue we face. Any snow that falls with this system will be mainly light in nature. The rest of it, the freezing rain part, will cause all of the issues.

  • Significant ice accumulations
  • Some could see between a quarter-inch and a full inch of ice
  • This is the glazing of ice

Our weekend will feature yet another round of the wintry stuff. This pattern is absolutely loaded with them.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

