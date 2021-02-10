Kentucky drops fourth in a row, falls to Arkansas 81-80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The unranked Kentucky men’s basketball team faced the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5, 7-4 SEC) Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, but couldn’t finish the job and were defeated 81-80.

The loss gives Kentucky its fourth in a row, and they fall to 5-13 overall and 4-7 in SEC play.

The Cats were without freshman Terrence Clarke, who will likely miss the rest of the season.

Terrence Clarke wearing a boot on his right foot. He will likely miss the remainder of the season. #BBN pic.twitter.com/46jwpMMSH0 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) February 9, 2021

At halftime the Wildcats trailed the Razorbacks 36-35. Kentucky was led by BJ Boston in the first half, who totaled nine points with two of the Cats’ four three-pointers in the half. Keion Brooks and Isaiah Jackson added eight and seven points, respectively.

Things quickly went south for the Cats after the opening of the second half. Arkansas went on an 11-0 run to go up 52-42, broken up by a pair of free throws by Kentucky’s Devin Askew.

The Cats were able to cut the deficit to just one after a Boston three-pointer with 28 seconds left. The Razorbacks responded with a made free throw to lead 79-77, and graduate transfer Davion Mintz nailed a triple on the other end to give the Cats a one-point lead.

The Razorbacks drew a foul, putting them back on the free throw line where they would sink two to seal the game 81-80.

Boston finished with 17 points, Olivier Sarr led with 10 boards and Askew totaled six assists.

