Laurel County Emergency Management crews preparing for winter weather threat

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With the threat of snow and ice taking aim at the bluegrass, crews are gearing up to weather the storm.

An emergency management department’s work for a winter weather threat starts long before the roads are snow-covered.

“All the emergency operations in our county which are police, fire, and beyond, we are closely monitoring the situation,” Public Information Officer Magen Zawko said.

Departments are adjusting to every change in the forecast and always being prepared for the worst-case scenario.

For the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, that means fueling up vehicles, gas-powered tools, and generators.

And, for every department, it means making sure plenty of manpower is on standby.

“Our volunteers know to make that call, they take up on that call to assist in emergencies like this,” Zawko said. “We’re hoping that it doesn’t get too bad, but if there is an emergency, we do have volunteers that are able to assist us and our full time staff.”

Zawko is urging that the public start taking steps to be ready too, but ensures first responders will be there to help either way.

“It’s always good to have an emergency preparedness kit, that would include water, canned goods, and if you have an alternative heat source,” Zawko said. “We’re 24/7 emergency response, and when our citizens need us, we’re going to be there.”

In previous winter weather threats, Interstate 75 has been a trouble area for Laurel County first responders where drivers crash frequently. Zawko is reminding people to avoid traveling if at all possible when road conditions are bad.

