Mercer County boys head soccer coach killed in crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County soccer coach has died.

Superintendent Dennis Davis says Garrett Stark was killed in a crash. He was the head coach of the boys soccer team at Mercer County High School.

“Our schools’ Crisis Intervention Team will be available tonight and in the upcoming days to help students and staff that may need or want assistance as we grieve this loss together. We realize that many students are participating online and prefer a virtual meeting. If you need to talk to a counselor to set up an individual meeting in person or virtually, please email Stacy.Davis@mercer.kyschools.us or Cynthia.Russell@mercer.kyschools.us,” Superintendent Davis said in a message to families.

We’re working to learn more information about what happened.

