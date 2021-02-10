Advertisement

Mercer County boys head soccer coach killed in crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County soccer coach has died.

Superintendent Dennis Davis says Garrett Stark was killed in a crash. He was the head coach of the boys soccer team at Mercer County High School.

“Our schools’ Crisis Intervention Team will be available tonight and in the upcoming days to help students and staff that may need or want assistance as we grieve this loss together. We realize that many students are participating online and prefer a virtual meeting. If you need to talk to a counselor to set up an individual meeting in person or virtually, please email Stacy.Davis@mercer.kyschools.us or Cynthia.Russell@mercer.kyschools.us,” Superintendent Davis said in a message to families.

We’re working to learn more information about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,339 new COVID-19 cases; regional vaccine sites closed Thursday due to weather

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Auditor Mike Harmon
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Richard Greenberg
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center
Laurel County first responders are preparing for the threat of snow and ice, and they are...
Laurel County Emergency Management crews preparing for winter weather threat