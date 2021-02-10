Advertisement

Popeyes launching fish sandwich

Popeyes will add a fish sandwich to its menu for a limited time.
Popeyes will add a fish sandwich to its menu for a limited time.(Source: Popeyes/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Popeyes is introducing a fish sandwich to their menu.

The flaky, flounder served on a brioche bun with pickles will be available for a limited time starting Thursday. It costs $4.49.

The fast-food chain says anyone who buys the sandwich on launch day and doesn’t like it can swap it out for its chicken equivalent.

Popeyes tested the new item in Chicago last year to positive reviews.

If the fish sandwich is successful, Popeyes might add it to the menu permanently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
CDC officially recommends double masking
CDC officially recommends double masking
WATCH The Breakdown | Chad Hedrick live in Morehead with road conditions
WATCH The Breakdown | Chad Hedrick live in Morehead with road conditions
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Smithson live in Madison County with road conditions
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Smithson live in Madison County with road conditions
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Lofton live in Lexington with road conditions
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Lofton live in Lexington with road conditions