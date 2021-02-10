Advertisement

Sayre Christian Village staff ready to ride out winter storm with residents

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic has changed operations at long-term care facilities, now, another major challenge is here - winter weather.

“A lot has happened with this pandemic, and we’ve learned to pivot and with grace many many times,” said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

The 24-7 care doesn’t stop at Sayre Christian Village. 375 people live on campus and the staff is prepared to stay the night as well. Employees packed air mattresses, towels, and extra clothes just in case.

Venis says the facility has a designated sleeping area for staff so they don’t risk dangerous road conditions going home or coming back to work.

The campus has a generator and a backup generator in case of a power outage and the equipment is tested regularly.

Venis says it’s a plan they always have in place when severe weather hits.

“We prepare our staff ahead of time that we need all hands on deck,” Venis said. “So, I brought my bag, my air mattress, I’m here ready to stay. My team knows that they’ll do the same thing if it means making sure that our residents get cared for.

Sayre Christian villages vaccination clinic is also open despite the weather threat. About 180 people got vaccination shots Wednesday as scheduled.

Sayre Christian Village has several activities planned to keep the residents’ minds off the weather.

