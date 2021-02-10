UK closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will not operate its vaccine clinic at Kroger Field Wednesday, February 10.

The alert comes as a major winter storm approaches Central Kentucky. UK officials say they wanted to wait as long as they could before making the decision to cancel the vaccine clinic.

“We saw the weather really start to change around those early morning hours between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and saw ice really start to become a problem, so, in an abundance of caution and to keep people safe, we decided to close,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

This meant thousands of appointment had to be postponed. Lately, Kroger Field has been averaging 2,500 to 3,000 vaccine appointments a day.

All of the appointments are rescheduled for Monday.

If you or someone you know was scheduled to receive a vaccination at Kroger Field today, Feb. 10, please read and share this information. COVID-19 vaccination appointments originally scheduled for today, Feb. 10, at Kroger Field have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15. pic.twitter.com/7QGu4xLwYT — #MaskUpCats (@universityofky) February 10, 2021

“With the great use of technology and communications we’ve been able to communicate with every patient directly with an automated call, a text or an email to tell them we canceled today,” Blanton said. “We’ll be back with them as soon as possible about what that rescheduling is going to look like.”

The university also canceled in-person classes for Wednesday. Officials are monitoring the weather to determine when it’s safe to reopen the vaccine clinic and when students can return to campus.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department closed its vaccine clinic early. The state’s vaccine sites in Lexington, Bowling Green, and Covington will also be closed Thursday.

“To all of you who have waited a really long time for the appointment you had scheduled for tomorrow, we’re sorry. We don’t want you harmed out on the roadways,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said appointments for Thursday are rescheduled for next Thursday at the same time and location.

Despite closures at various vaccine sites, the WEDCO Health District continued with its vaccine clinic Wednesday. Appointments are still available in Harrison, Scott and Nicholas counties.

To schedule an appointment this week, you must be 70 or older and live or work in the WEDCO district.

Staffers say scheduling appointments online may be challenging due to high web traffic. If you cannot register online, you can call 859-234-8750 for assistance.

