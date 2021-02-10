WKYT team coverage of road conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As significant precipitation moves through our region, our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you. We’ll update things as the night goes on.

Lexington

Our Shelby Lofton is the Hamburg area tracking weather for us.

With more ice on trees and signs, we’re seeing fewer drivers now. The roads are significantly more wet and people should take it slow and watch for slick spots.

City offices closed at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, and Mayor Linda Gorton says Lexington is prepared for the storm ahead. Lexington salt barns were recently stocked, police officers are standing by ready to help any stranded drivers and neighborhood resource officers will also help transport people needing warm shelter tonight.

Lexington police will be monitoring the interstate and other roads in the area tonight.

City offices not involved in weather-related work will not open until 11:00 Thursday morning. City garbage pickup scheduled for Thursday is rescheduled for Monday.

Fayette County Public Schools announced in an email that more time will be given to complete assignments tomorrow if there are issues with internet and power.

Laurel County

Our Phil Pendleton is in Laurel County. He says it was a rainy and mild day for the most part in parts of southern Kentucky, which gave some more time to prepare for the winter weather.

Pendleton is just off I-75 exit 41, where there’s a lot of restaurants and stores but for the most of the day no trouble at all. Tonight, people rushed to get ready to possibly isolate again.

Wayne Reynolds was stocking up to stay put, his fingers crossed he won’t lose power because his home is also his office.

“That’s a real big concern right now because a lot of power lines could end up going down tonight,” Reynolds said. He and many others packed local stores.

Local police say it’s best not to venture out if you don’t have to.

“There’s no vehicle that we know of that goes good on ice. We have 4-wheel drive cruisers--they don’t go good on ice,” said Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic on I-75, especially southbound between the exits was light, and navigating through an ice storm could be treacherous.

Gilbert Acciardo, who has been a police spokesman for many years, says it has been more than 25 years since Laurel co has seen a major ice storm. Will that change tonight into tomorrow? LIVE coverage on @WKYT starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/z3rUhXCftB — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 10, 2021

Richmond

Our Shelby Smithson is in Richmond, where first responders have been preparing for the worst.

“They make sure they have warm clothes, flashlights are charged and our vehicles are fueled up with gas, steps like that so they can prepare for what could be a long night,” said Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

Their typical winter weather calls are car crashes due to bad road conditions, but officers also help essential medical personnel get to and from work, as well as going on medication runs for people in need. All while monitoring roads and calling in any problem spots.

“If they see something they just notify the road department and they get there and take care of it so it’s a team effort,” Richardson said.

As the winter weather continues, it’s that same team effort that will serve the community in case any power outages happen or emergency shelters are needed, while also keeping the pandemic in mind.

“We’re working through some situations of not trying to have mass sheltering so the Red Cross is looking at other potential options to communicate and have sheltering, yet not in a mass building or something like that,” Dustin Heiser said with Madison County Emergency Management.

If power outages become a major issue and those emergency shelters are needed, Heiser says they will be keeping people updated through their social media accounts and through media outlets.

Morehead

Our Chad Hedrick is monitoring conditions in Morehead, where the system is moving through and conditions are starting to change.

Road officials say they are seeing freezing rain in this part of the commonwealth and have been since around 5:30. The air feels a lot colder now than what it did around 4:00 p.m. when precipitation started falling there.

KYTC crews that cover Morehead and surrounding counties are reporting freezing rain. They are out putting down salt.

We’ve seen ice forming on trees and road signs, near the entrance ramp to I-64.

KYTC officials say crews will be working in 12-hour shifts. They have chainsaws with them.

Traffic is getting lighter and some fast food places and other businesses closed early as the system hit. Morehead State University closed today, but there’s no word yet on tomorrow’s schedule though.

A look at 64 in Rowan County. This is around the 133 mile mark.



Roads are wet, likely slick. Check out the glaze of ice on the grass. I’ll be talking with @KYTCDistrict9 officials in a few minutes. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/QJaJQZBp5g — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) February 11, 2021

