You can now text 911 in Estill County

This ability allows more emergency help for home invasions or domestic violence situations.
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
By TJ Caudill
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - You can now contact 911 through text in Estill County.

Dispatchers at the center said this new ability comes after upgrades at the Estill County EMA/CSEPP and 911 Emergency Operation Center.

911 can receive and answer with text messaging. Dispatchers said it is a great way to get emergency help if you are unable to call -- such as in home invasion or domestic violence situations.

It is also helpful for those who are speech or hearing impaired.

If you do text 911, dispatchers give these directions:

1. Give your address and location where you need emergency help.

2. What is the emergency?

3. Your name and any other information you think would be helpful.

4. If you are texting 911 so you will not be heard, remember to silence your phone.

