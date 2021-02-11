Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM SLOWLY WINDS DOWN

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Much of the bluegrass state is encased in a block of ice as our storm slowly begins to pull away from the area. But, we have no time to rest as we already shift into Winter Storm THREAT mode for Sunday night through Tuesday. Oh and another storm will follow that up.

We are still a few hours from closing the book on the ice storm of 2021 that will go down as the third worst ice storm of the last 25 years or so. Only 2003 and 2009 surpass this one, but those are in a league all their own.

Light freezing rain, sleet and snow continues across areas of southern and eastern Kentucky, adding to more issues. This action slowly ends by evening with some freezing drizzle leftover into tonight.

Clouds are usually tough to get rid of in a setup like this, so I’m not too confident on much melting into Friday. There could even be some patchy freezing drizzle or a few flakes for some.

The next system arrives Saturday with a light wintry mix, especially across central and eastern Kentucky.

A developing winter storm will then quickly move into our region Sunday night with waves of snow, sleet and freezing rain through Monday and Tuesday. Significant amounts of each are likely to fall during this time.

Another winter storm will likely follow that up by Wednesday night and Thursday. These two have the potential to effectively shut down parts of the Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.