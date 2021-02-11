Clark County first responders busy with calls about fallen trees

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While the brunt of the winter weather storm may be over, the issues continue across Clark County, at one point Clark Energy reported having 10,000 customers without power.

While utility crews work to restore power, first responders have also been busy reporting to calls about trees on houses. This was the scene just after 12 o’clock Thursday at a house on Cook Avenue in Winchester:

Just came upon a tree that has fallen on a home here in Winchester. Gathering more details now. @WKYT #KYwx pic.twitter.com/YNm0hPKDHd — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 11, 2021

Heavy ice caused a large tree to snap and fall onto the front of a home bringing down a power line along with it.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time, but crews had to call electric and gas to make sure the property was safe. They say this was one of just many calls they responded to during the ice storm.

“We’ve been up all night, and it’s all been limbs onto the utility lines all night, we didn’t have any wrecks which is a very good thing, but we’ve just been chasing these around and I know KU has been very busy,” said Lt. Brad Snyder, Clark County Fire Department.

Large trees and limbs coming down hasn’t just been a morning issue here in Clark County, in fact, officials with Clark Energy tell us they’ve been seeing fluctuations all day with the number of people without power.

“It’s kind of fluctuated because you get some on and then, unfortunately, we still have some go off during the day trees will fall,” said Chris Brewer, President/CEO Clark Energy Electric Cooperative.

But, while a large portion of the county remains without power, Brewer says they’re doing everything they can to restore power quickly and have even had extra crews coming in from not only other parts of Kentucky but even from Georgia.

“We’re probably going to have well over 50 or 60 additional linemen by the morning, in addition to the ones that already came last night,” Brewer said.

Officials also want people to be cautious using generators as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning if they’re not put in an open and well-ventilated area.

