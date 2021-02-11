Cold wakes up Morehead man after power goes out

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Power crews across the state are working overtime to get electricity restored after more than 70,000 Kentuckians lost power during the storm.

One of the hardest-hit regions was the northeast portion of the state.

“I woke up at 6:30 this morning freezing,” said Morehead resident Dennis Dailey. “I didn’t expect the power to be off and the cold woke me up.”

Dailey says the temp inside his home was down to around 60 degrees by midday. He’s one of roughly 3,500 people in Rowan County who lost power after freezing rain sent trees and power lines to the ground.

“It was kind of a mess,” Dailey said. “I got my propane camp stove out, hoping, we didn’t need it. Sure enough, we lost power.

Across the northeastern portions of the state, officials responding to the most outages. Some counties issuing local state of emergencies, on top of one issued by Governor Beshear.

“We used to have huge snows when I was little, but this is bad,” Dailey said. “It’s not so much the snow, but the ice, and without power in this cold, it’s awful.”

Dailey says he’s fine, it’s his mom dealing with these conditions he worries about.

“She is elderly and if this went on for a long period of time she could be facing health issues,” Dailey said.

As Dennis clears his driveway, he can’t help but think about what else mother nature has in store.

“I’m really worried about the next few days, we’re supposed to get more of this right?, So, I’m worried about what’s coming,” Dailey said.

A warming shelter is being opened at Laughlin Gym on Morehead State’s campus.

County officials say their primary concern is those with medical issues that require electricity for their equipment.

