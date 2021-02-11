Advertisement

Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

He’s hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin said he feels thankful to be alive.

Richard Lee Oliver, in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind,” said Oliver, who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured Saturday’s crash in which the pickup can be seen flipping over a barrier wall and plummeting to the interstate below as cars pass by. The truck landed upright on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

Oliver, the father of a 6-month-old, said he is grateful to the two people who came to his aid, including a man who helped him make a phone call.

“He helped me in the bed of my truck and helped me call my mom just in case I wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
Remaining totals
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems

Latest News

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities